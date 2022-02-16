‘Catfish’: Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford Left Stunned as Case Takes Dark Turn (Exclusive)

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are on the case yet again for a new episode of Catfish: The TV Show. As seen in an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode, they’re attempting to help Gabby, who reached out about help concerning her relationship with a man named Kendrick. Of course, their relationship took a major, and serious turn, when one of Kendrick’s supposed ex-girlfriends got involved.

As with many of these cases, Gabby met Kendrick via social media. She explained that he randomly reached out to her on Snapchat. After talking for about a week, the two decided to exchange phone numbers and moved their conversation over to text. He eventually told her that he wanted to be with her, which Gabby noted was a nice thing to hear after coming out of a relationship a year prior. However, things took a turn when she received a message from Holiday, who was apparently Kendrick’s ex-girlfriend.

Kendrick had been planning to visit Gabby and told her that he was on his way. When Kendrick didn’t arrive at her house, she became worried. She later received a message from Holiday, who claimed that Kendrick had been shot twice and that he was fighting for his life in the hospital. Holiday later said that he was being transferred to a hospital in Miami for further treatment and surgery. While both Gabby and her friend questioned the situation, and whether Kendrick was actually a catfish, he sent a photo of himself in a hospital bed, throwing them off.

Kendrick explained to Gabby that he was going to have surgery and that he was worried about whether he would make it. While Gabby tried to reassure him (and did so by also sending a topless photo), she subsequently heard from his cousin Tim that he supposedly died. But, after Tim told her about the funeral service, she didn’t hear back anything else from him.

Schulman and Crawford then questioned Gabby on whether there was anyone in her life that might have something to do with this dilemma. She explained that she fell out with her friend of about 15 years a year prior, leading the hosts to wonder whether she was involved somehow. As always, Schulman and Crawford vowed to get to the bottom of the case for Gabby. Fans can find out what they discover when Catfish airs on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.