‘Catfish’: Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford Have Strong Thoughts About Subject’s Real Identity (Exclusive)

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are on the road again for their next Catfish case. Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold on the world in 2020, Schulman and Crawford have had to navigate catfish cases virtually. As of late, they’ve been able to take their sleuthing abilities across the country. In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, Schulman and Crawford meet up with Charlotte native Onyx. He tells them about his relationship with Lola, whom he has never met in person before. Even though he is adamant that Lola is who she says that she is, the hosts have a different view of the situation.

Onyx’s story is a tale as old as Catfish time. He originally met Lola via Instagram and the two soon began to chat on the social media platform. While they were able to talk via the app’s audio feature, Onyx has not been able to contact Lola’s actual mobile number. He explained that they were able to form a close bond and that he’s been comfortable with confiding in her. However, every time he attempts to meet up with her in person, she isn’t able to do so.

After showing Schulman and Crawford some photos of Lola, they asked him if he’s ever considered the possibility that she isn’t who she is claiming to be. In turn, he said that he can’t believe that Lola would be a catfish. Onyx said that he believes that Lola is who she says that she is because she’s never asked him for anything. The hosts then asked him whether Lola could possibly be someone in his life, including a possible crush. But, Onyx couldn’t think of anyone who would do something like this. He simply wants the hosts to get to the bottom of the situation so that he could see about possibly pursuing something real with Lola.

When Schulman and Crawford left the scene, they shared their real feelings about the situation. They both agreed that Lola is more than likely a catfish. Crawford added that she believes that Lola is someone from Onyx’s circle. No matter whether Lola is a catfish or not, you can trust that they will get to the bottom of this case. Catfish airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.