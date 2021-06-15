'Catfish': Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford Believe Latest Case Might Be 'Too Good to Be True' (Exclusive)

✖

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are introduced to their latest Catfish: The TV Show case in an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode. They chat with a man named Jeremiah over Zoom, who tells them that he met a woman named Linda over the dating app Wink. But, is she really who she says she is?

Jeremiah said that he recently got out of a relationship with the mother of his child. He subsequently turned to dating apps and soon enough came in contact with Linda. Jeremiah said that the two bonded on a spiritual level, as they were able to relate to one another due to their religious backgrounds. The Ohio resident then told Schulman and Crawford that Linda really "hit the boxes that I was looking at."

Jeremiah said that the two were able to chat over the phone, albeit briefly. He said that Linda even asks him about his son, which is, of course, important to him. He added that it makes him believe that she could be his "ideal person." Even though they connected on a deep level, Jeremiah said that they have not spoken over video chat. Additionally, he said that Linda does not have an Instagram or Facebook account, which gave him pause. Although, he did say that Linda sent him three photos. In order to try to find out whether Linda was the real deal or not, Jeremiah reverse image searched those photos and nothing came up. He took that as a good sign that she is who she says that she is.

Ultimately, he's seeking Schulman and Crawford's help because he wants to be able to move forward with Linda. Given that he still has some doubts about her actual identity, he's hoping that the two hosts will be able to give him the answers that he needs. When Jeremiah got off of the Zoom call, Schulman and Crawford shared their thoughts on this case. The Dancing With the Stars alum said that he can't wrap his head around the fact that someone would not be able to FaceTime with the person that they're talking to. Crawford said that something smells "fishy" about the situation and added, "Sometimes when you think something is too good to be true, it probably is." Fans can see how this whole matter unfolds on Catfish, which airs on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.