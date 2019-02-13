‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Convinced He Has Found Dina Lohan’s Mysterious Boyfriend

Dina Lohan may be one step closer to finding her Prince Charming shrouded in mystery thanks to Catfish host, Nev Shulman — although she doesn’t know it yet.

After telling some of her Celebrity Big Brother houseguests that she plans on marrying a man she’s been talking to online for five years — but whom she hasn’t yet met or seen on camera — Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss wondered if Lohan was being catfished.

It seems Schulman, the host of the legendary MTV show, got curious as well and claims to have found the mysterious man Lohan’s been in contact with.

CONFIRMED: Jesse Nadler is Dina Lohan’s boyfriend. Much much more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/0sHkzrvLof — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 13, 2019

“UPDATE: found [Dina Lohan]’s boyfriend…but his story is way bigger than I could have ever imagined,” the Catfish host tweeted on Wednesday.

Last week, Schulman offered to help Lohan, who is still sequestered away from outside communications inside the Big Brother house until the finale Wednesday night, tweeting, “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!”

A man named Jesse Douglas Nadler replied to Schulman’s initial tweet with a selfie, writing, “It’s True, and I’m the Guy.”

Later, Schulman confirmed the news. “CONFIRMED: Jesse Nadler is Dina Lohan’s boyfriend. Much much more coming soon…”

While many still remain skeptical, Lohan’s ex-husband, Michael Lohan, told The Blast that he recently texted Nadler, 53, “for about an hour” before talking to him on the phone.

“He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true,” Michael told the publication. “Actually, he’s a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him, and if he makes Dina happy, I’m happy for them.”

Michael added that he made plans with Nadler, who lives in San Francisco, but is originally from Long Island, to go to Montauk for lobsters.

Previously, Lohan assured Braxton and Burruss that her mystery man was real, protesting against their catfish claims.

“I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma,” the momager said on a previous Celebrity Big Brother episode, adding that the reason she’s never FaceTimed with him is because “some guys just don’t use iPhones.”

“I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?” she said.

Lohan’s daughter Lindsay Lohan shared her own thoughts on the situation, “So proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish please,” she wrote on Instagram, according to Us Weekly.

Dina Lohan and the rest of her final five houseguests — Olympian Lolo Jones, ex-NFL star Ricky Williams, singer Tamar Braxton and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss — will compete Wednesday night for the $250,000 grand prize in the season finale, which airs live on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS, Twitter / @NevSchulman