Catelynn Lowell Sends Love to ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood Ahead of Season 10

Catelynn Lowell is feeling “blessed” to have spent 10 years filming alongside her Teen Mom OG co-stars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood.

Ahead of Monday’s Season 10 premiere of the MTV reality series, Lowell sent a sweet tweet to her longtime friends and cast members.

She wrote, “Girls! Can you believe that it’s ten years going on eleven?!? Our new season is tomorrow night on @MTV and I’m so blessed that this series brought you two into my life. [Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood] I love you both so much!”

Couldn’t have said it better myself. Love you so much back!! 💜 — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) June 9, 2019

Bookout was quick to respond, sending the love back to her castmate and echoing her sentiments.

Also starring on the reality series is Cheyenne Floyd, who joined the series in Season 9 alongside Bristol Palin after Farrah Abraham exited, citing conflicts with production over her work in the adult entertainment industry.

After Season 9, Palin announced that she would also be leaving Teen Mom OG, making it official in an April Instagram post.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she wrote at the time. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

She concluded, “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B.”

It hasn’t always been an easy journey for the remaining original trio, who agreed during a recent interview with Us Weekly that they had all considered quitting the show at one point or another.

Lowell admitted, “I think we’d be lying if we all said that, at least once or if not more, you felt like, ‘Damn, you know, I could leave.’”

“It’s a lot of pressure sometimes, but… this is our job. We are good at it and we love doing it,” Portwood chimed in, as Bookout nodded.

Teen Mom OG Season 10 premieres Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Catelynn Lowell