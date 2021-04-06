Catelynn Lowell Reveals If She Will Let Daughter Watch Her '16 and Pregnant' Episode

✖

MTV viewers were introduced to Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell during 16 and Pregnant in 2009, showing her and then-boyfriend Tyler Baltierra making the difficult decision to give daughter Carly up for adoption. Lowell, 29, has not watched the episode since it aired, but she recently told Entertainment Tonight she would not be opposed to watching it with Carly, who is now 11. Lowell and Baltierra, 29, are also parents to daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2. They are expecting their fourth daughter together.

Lowell said she would be interested in revisiting the 16 and Pregnant episode when she is older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s. "We can watch it," Lowell told ET last week. "Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real. I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant. I can't do it."

However, Lowell and Baltierra do not watch Teen Mom OG episodes. "We haven't for a while," Lowell explained. "Just because it's like, we lived it and we are so open and honest that it's like, we're not going to relive all of this stuff again." One major reason for avoiding the show is it keeps her from second-guessing herself. There are some joyous moments alongside the difficult moments, but she believes she could not enjoy any of that if she constantly wonders if she could have done things differently.

The painful experiences Lowell shared on Teen Mom OG include her two miscarriages. "I've shared both of those experiences, and I just think it's important because a lot of women don't talk about it," Lowell explained to ET. "I feel like the more open you are, it helps people not feel alone."

After suffering her second miscarriage in December 2020, Lowell told PopCulture she and Baltierra "definitely do want to have one more child." That dream came true in February when she announced she is expecting again. She shared a photo of Vaeda and Nova holding a sign marking 27 weeks until the new baby is born. In March, she hinted that the baby's name will start with a Z by sharing photos of clothing that were "for baby Z."

Lowell's due date is Sept. 2, she told ET. She believes this will be her and Baltierra's last baby. "As of now, I'm like this will be our last child," the MTV star said. "That means I've carried four children biologically. I feel like it'll feel complete and my body is cut off, it's done."