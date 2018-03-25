Catelynn Lowell Gets Real About Her Mental Health After Rehab Stay

After suffering a miscarriage and completing a 40-day rehab stay, Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell is sharing candid details about her mental health. She and husband Tyler Baltierra explained on the podcast Voices For Change 2.0 why they’re committed to ending the stigma surrounding talking about mental health.

Fans learned Lowell battled with depression through her storyline on Teen Mom OG. On the podcast, she revealed that MTV did not force her to share her struggles with depression, but she chose to be open about it in hopes that she might “save at least one life.”

Her husband defended Lowell to social media users who suggest that getting out of bed and being more active would help with her battle.

“If getting better was about changing your behavior, Cate would have already done it,” Baltierra said, explaining that critics are ignorant.

Lowell added that it’s “just not possible” to change your behavior on a dime but wants people to know that “it’s OK to not be OK.”

While Lowell’s struggles have received attention as of late with her in and out of rehab, Baltierra also shared some of his struggles he had as a teenager. He said he attempted suicide at age 11 and currently falls somewhere on the “bipolar spectrum.”

Baltierra said he attends therapy on a regular basis just like Lowell, who said she had her first panic attack at age 20 and has been diagnosed with panic disorder, PTSD and depression.

“Don’t be ashamed, talk to somebody, and find a therapist you like, even if you have to go through three,” Lowell urged listeners. “You can get through it and change as long as you are willing to put in the work. Remember that your past does not define you.”

She also shared that in order to help combat her anxiety, she goes to therapy, keeps herself busy and focuses on hobbies like riding her horse, meditating, doing yoga and using lavender oil to help her feel better.

Last week, the 25-year-old shared an inspirational quote on Instagram that read, “I am enough. I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness. I’m not afraid of the truth. I am loyal, adventurous, supportive, and surprising. I am a woman. I am enough. I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes — Molly Mahar.”

The post garnered hundreds of comments encouraging Lowell to stay positive.