Catelynn Lowell Receives Christmas Gift From First Child After Leaving Treatment

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra might not have been able to be with her firstborn daughter, Carly, this Christmas, but she was surely in the 8-year-old’s heart.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG cast member just returned home from six weeks of treatment Saturday, where she reunited with husband Tyler Baltierra and daughter Novalee, 2, after revealing in November she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

On Sunday, Baltierra shared a photo of a tag from a Christmas gift from her first daughter with the handwritten message, “To Catelynn, from Carly, love you Merry Christmas.”

"Most precious thing ever!!"

The MTV cast member and Tyler welcomed daughter Carly in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant, but decided to place her up for adoption. The couple has had limited contact with their biological daughter since then, but it’s clear the message from the 8-year-old meant a lot to Baltierra.

“Most precious thing ever!!” she captioned the photo with a crying emoji and two hearts.

On this season of Teen Mom OG, Baltierra and Tyler have had trouble reconciling their desire to see their firstborn daughter and their relationship with her adoptive parents.

“I try not to make it difficult. Things always seem like they’re difficult and I’m not trying to make it difficult. I’m willing and trying and offering. And then I get ignored for months and I try. And then she finally answers me,” Baltierra said of her daughter’s adoptive mother in a recent episode.

“I feel like I get punished because my kid asks questions about me, or she wants to know where she comes from,” she continued. “What [did they] think adoption is? She’s going to do that.”

Baltierra has been open about her problems with anxiety and depression in the past, entering treatment after the birth of Novalee for postpartum depression.

“I’m doing very well. Two years out, you know, since birth, so I’m doing — I actually feel really good, I do. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things that you have to do to work through it. But yeah, I’m doing way better,” she said in April.

Photo credit: MTV