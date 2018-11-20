Carrie Underwood Congratulates Bobby Bones on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win

Carrie Underwood was among one of the many country music stars to congratulate radio show host Bobby Bones on his shocking Dancing With The Stars win.

“AAAHHHHH! Congratulations on winning [Dancing With The Stars]!!!! Your Country Music family is so happy for you,” Underwood wrote.

“Massive congrats [Bones] You’re the hardest work man in show business. No contest. Took a lot of guts sir,” Brothers Osborne tweeted.

Dan + Shay, who performed “Speechless” during the finale, tweeted a simple “Congrats” to Bones.

Despite low scores throughout the season, Bones shockingly won the Mirror Ball Trophy Monday night. Before the finale, he never scored higher than 24/30. But on Monday night, he got a percent score for his freestyle dance to “The Greatest Show” remix by Panic! at the Disco with pro dance partner Sharna Burgess.

The other three finalists had much better average scores during the season. Zombies actor Milo Manheim and partner Witney Carson earned two perfect scores Monday night, while model Alexis Ren and partner Alan Bersten received a perfect score for their second dance. Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her partner Keo Motsepe also earned two perfect grades.

While members of the country music industry congratulated Bones, fans at home were stunned. Some even called it a joke. Even longtime fans swore to stop watching the show.

“#DWTS, watched for years, but no matter who you recruit for next season, this household won’t be watching,” one Twitter user wrote. “There should be safeguards in place to make sure the BEST dancers win. Like Bobby Bones, but this is a joke and a stain on a show that once had credibility. No more.”

“This season’s #DWTS 27 was a complete joke!!! No Way should Bobby Bones have won,” another wrote. “This is a Dance Competition NOT based on popularity, humor, who’s the worst dancer, etc. @DancingABC the voting system needs to change. This can not happen again! [Unacceptable]!”

Now that they won the Mirror Ball Trophy, Bones and Burgess will have to get matching tattoos. The two promised to get little Mirror Ball tattoos before the finale.

“She hasn’t won, and no one expected me to win … if we win, we’re getting little Mirrorball tattoos,” he told Good Housekeeping. “This Mirrorball is going to basically be my kid. I’m never going to let it get out of my sight. I’m going to love it, I’m going to cherish it, I’m going to let other people hold it but only if they look safe.”

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Raging Idiots