Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals NSFW Meaning Behind Misspelled Japanese Tattoo

Carrie Ann Inaba just revealed she has a tattoo mishap with an accidental NSFW meaning.

The Dancing With the Stars judge revealed on Friday’s episode of The Talk that while touring with Madonna s a dancer in 1993, she got a tattoo in Japanese that ended up being a hilarious mishap.

“I thought it said ‘courageous love’ and I was like that’s so cool,” Inaba told the other panelists.

“I’m in Japan many years later and these girls were like ‘he hehe’ and I go, ‘I know, courageous love, cool right?’ and they were like, ‘Rough sex,’” she added.

Inaba then showed off her leg for the audience, as well as co=hosts Sheryl Underwood, Eve and guests Nikki and Brie Bella.

“I need to fix it,” Inaba said.

Inaba has been open about her life more than ever since joining the The Talk as Julie Chen’s replacement.

“My life has drastically changed,” she explained to PopCulture.com in March. “It’s weird now to have to work all the time. It’s really a new adjustment for me.”

“The sort of way I look at my own self-worth has changed and grown from being on this panel. These women have a lot of self-respect,” she added. “When you are considered an equal to four women you think that way of, it was a shift in the way I view myself. That has elevated the way I view myself, because now I’m one of them.”

The dancer also recently opened up about being diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia six years ago.

“Some people start to feel like I did, like, ‘Oh maybe I’m just getting old, and this sort of the beginning of the end.’ I was like, in my early forties and said, ‘Is this what happens to you? Am I just going to get really lethargic and not be able to do anything and be incapacitated?” Inaba told PEOPLE.

After consulting with a doctor and find out she was one of five million adults in the U.S. diagnosed with the disease.

“Once I was diagnosed, it’s like I got my life back,” Inaba said. “I am so grateful. There’s a blessing in some of these health conditions because it gives you a greater awareness of your own health. It makes you take care of yourself and realize it’s a very important component of a healthy lifestyle is to see the doctor regularly, make sure that you’re keeping up all your checkups and getting the right tests.”