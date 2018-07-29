Carole Radziwill Posts Cryptic Message After ‘RHONY’ Exit

Carole Radziwill is being cryptic following her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City.

The reality personality took to Instagram Stories to poll fans about values and money Friday.

“If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pay?” she asked her followers. “Its a tough decision.”

She added, as first reported by Us Weekly: “My advice: Save for a rainy day because that day might come when the sun is shining and you can walk away with a smile.”

Radziwill later shared the poll results with fans.

“So 80% would walk away from something that went against their own values,” she wrote. “That’s how I felt this past year too. It’s difficult but life is long and you can’t always play the short game.”

The author announced she was leaving the Bravo series on Wednesday.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best – journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy,” Radziwill said in a statement.

The news won’t surprise fans of the series, who watched Radziwill’s relationship with best friend Bethenny Frankel go off the rails this season.

Radziwill — who joined RHONY in season 5 — had also been feuding with her costars. As a production source told the outlet on July 19, Radziwill and cast member Bethenny Frankel got into a fight when the cast filmed the season 10 reunion on July 17.

Frankel also seemed to take offense to Radziwill’s growing friendship with co-star Tinsley Mortimer.

“We’re totally on different pages,” Frankel said, adding that Radziwill didn’t take interest in her B Strong relief efforts. “It occurred to me that we don’t have that much in common. She does have more in common with Tinsley in the fact that Carole isn’t married, doesn’t have kids, and doesn’t have a career… She knows [we’re] a little off.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.