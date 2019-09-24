Carl Ruiz’s Brother Breaks Silence on Food Network Chef’s Death

Chef Carl Ruiz‘s brother George Ruiz broke his silence on his brother’s death Sunday with a heartbreaking post on Twitter. Ruiz, a Food Network star who worked with Guy Fieri, died on Saturday. His brother remembered Ruiz’s humor and wit, and said he will be “deeply missed” by his loved ones.

Our family mourns the loss of Carl Ruiz. He was all about great times, great food and great friends. Please remember his laugh and his wit. He made everyone feel special. He is loved and will be deeply missed. George Ruiz- Carl’s brother- on behalf of the Ruiz family pic.twitter.com/be08djf8h8 — rememberingcarlruiz (@wemisscarlruiz) September 22, 2019

“Our family mourns the loss of Carl Ruiz. He was all about great times, great food and great friends. Please remember his laugh and his wit. He made everyone feel special. He is loved and will be deeply missed,”

George Ruiz wrote on behalf of the Ruiz family. He also included a black and white photo of his brother. Ruiz’s family also shared a photo of Ruiz laughing with George at a restaurant.

“The best times with Carl involved great food with a big portion of laughter on the side,” the tweet reads.

Ruiz’s fans sent their condolences to his family in response to the tweets. The “Remembering Carl Ruiz” Twitter page already has more than 2,300 followers.

The best times with Carl involved great food with a big portion of laughter on the side. pic.twitter.com/ztJgmItObA — rememberingcarlruiz (@wemisscarlruiz) September 23, 2019

“So very sorry for your loss. We are all in shock and heartbroken. I enjoyed his wit on Twitter and his appearances on [Guy’s Grocery Games]. Twitter will never be the same without his tweets about pineapple pizza, hot dogs and #ruizing. RIP Carl,” one fan wrote.

“I never met the man but his saga on GGG heavily inspired me to start cooking. He is one of the few celebrities that took time to interact with his fans on social media,” another wrote. “I loved seeing his posts, he brought joy to my twitter feed. He maybe gone but his legacy lives on.”

“[Ruiz] was an inspiration he lived and enjoyed every minute that he had. He taught me at 72 to live EVERY DAY to it’s fullest and do what YOU WANT not what others say you should. His humor was boundless his understanding deep I’m dieting & he encouraged me,” another wrote.

Ruiz’s death was also confirmed by his colleagues at La Cubana NYC, a restaurant he opened in June.

“His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds,” the restaurant’s statement read. “He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked — with ‘dancing always’ as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito.”

The restaurant also announced the establishment of the Carl Ruiz Scholarship Fund or aspiring chefs.

Ruiz died Saturday at age 44 from a suspected heart attack.

Photo credit: YouTube/OMG Carl’s Food Show