‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Catelynn Lowell Returns to Rehab Weeks After Leaving

It’s been just two and a half weeks since she got out, but Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is headed back to rehab.

Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

Lowell tweeted on Wednesday how “third times a charm.”

“I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” she wrote. “THANK YOU [Tyler Baltierra] I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine.”

She concluded her message with the hashtag, “keep talking mental health.”

Fans reached out and asked her what she was referring to by “trauma.” Lowell responded by tweeting, “My childhood trauma!!!”

Lowell originally entered rehab back in November on a six-week treatment program for having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell said in an interview with US Magazine in November. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a husband and a daughter. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I will get better. Anyone feeling alone you are not alone! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

Lowell shared a 3-year-old daughter Novalee with her husband Tyler Baltierra.

The two were on 16 and Pregnant on MTV back in 2009, where they welcomed their daughter Carly but opted to give her up for adoption.

But when she left rehab in late December, she was greeted with a Christmas present from Carly herself.

“Most precious thing ever!!” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Most precious thing ever!! 😢❤️❤️ A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Lowell’s relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents has been a struggle on this season of Teen Mom OG.

“I try not to make it difficult,” Lowell said on a recent episode. “Things always seem like they’re difficult and I’m not trying to make it difficult. I’m willing and trying and offering. And then I get ignored for months and I try. And then she finally answers me. I feel like I get punished because my kid asks questions about me, or she wants to know where she comes from,” she continued. “What [did they] think adoption is? She’s going to do that.”