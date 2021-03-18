Caitlyn Jenner Weighs in on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Ending After 20 Seasons

✖

Kardashians fans are gearing up for the premiere episode of the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians tonight. Although they've inked a new deal with Disney, Kardashian-goers will probably be brought to tears throughout the last season. During this week's episode of The Masked Singer, the Phoenix was unmasked revealing that KUWTK star Caitlyn Jenner was the voice in disguise.

During an interview, Jenner was asked how she felt about the show coming to an end, since she spent so many years filming with her family. "In some ways sad, because it's kind of an end of an era for the family," she said according to Entertainment Weekly. "I think it brought our family so close together for so many years. And, you know, everybody kind of goes their own direction."

She continued to discuss the opportunities the show has given so many of the sisters, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — who became a billionaire. "When we started the show, Kendall and Kylie were in I think junior high or grade school, somewhere in there. The girls were still basically living at the house, they were just ready to kind of go out into the world. And fortunately, because of the show, it opened up other opportunities for them. So for that we're forever grateful to the show and what it was able to do."

Jenner ended by saying, "Fortunately, because of the show, they were given the opportunity to unleash their entrepreneurial skills, and they've all done very well with that. And they've all been very smart, so I'm not worried about any of them. They'll all stay very busy and who knows what else they'll do in the future?" Jenner shares two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, with ex Kris Jenner. However, Jenner took the rest of Kris's kids, including, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, under her wing after their father, Robert Kardashian, passed away.

Although Jenner hasn't been featured in recent seasons much, she still seems to play a large role in their lives. However, there was some rift between Jenner and the Kardashian family after she published her book The Secrets of My Life. Kim started to defend her mom after accusations were made against her inside the pages of the autobiography. But in true Kardashian fashion, they've all found a way to make peace with one another despite the heartbreak and hurt.