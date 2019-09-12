Caitlyn Jenner Jokes About Her Gender Transition: ‘I Didn’t Cut It Off’

Despite spending years defending LGBT rights since first coming out as a trans woman in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner is still able to poke fun at herself every now and then. Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, took a jab at herself during Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin, joking that she “retired” her private part, but with further clarification that she did not “chop it off.”

“All of you are making these silly comments and jokes about how I kind of, cut it off, let me remind you, it made Kylie Jenner — the youngest self-made billionaire in history,” Jenner started as the crowd cheered. “It made Kendall Jenner — the highest-paid model in the world. I raised 10 children, I currently, well, I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren, I didn’t cut it off, I just retired it, it was done!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While that night was dedicated to slamming Baldwin, Jenner quickly became a target when NBA player Blake Griffin got up to the podium.

“Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d—,” she said while the crowd reacted shocked, even though Jenner took the joke with laughter and stood up to clap.

Griffin didn’t stop there though, adding that he thought “she was coming after [him] for a second.” However, jokes aside, the basketball player admitted in spite of all the quips, it was an honor to watch Jenner flourish.

“But look, for real, I know we’re all here making fun of Caitlyn but honestly, I want to take this moment to publicly thank you. As an athlete, I want to thank you for your bravery. As a human, I want to thank you for the doors you’ve opened. And on behalf of the entire NBA, and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

While Jenner noted that she has so many children and grandchildren, she’s still possibly wanting to add more to the family with partner Sophia Hutchens.

“Caitlyn and Sophia have spoken about starting a family together for the last year or so, and while Caitlyn’s already got 10 children, she’s never had the chance to bring a child up in the role of a mother, which she’s always dreamed of doing,” a source told Closer.

The insider added how “Sophia’s also longing to become a mum, and Cait knows how important that is to her. They’ve decided to hire a surrogate to carry their much longed-for baby.”

Despite what the source said, representatives for Jenner issued a statement to Metro UK, saying, “It’s a foolish rumour that has no merit and is completely untrue.”