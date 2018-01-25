Caitlyn Jenner Pays out $800,000 Settlement for Fatal Car Crash

It has been reported that Caitlyn Jenner will shell out a settlement of $800,000 to a family involved in a fatal car crash that she reportedly caused in 2015.

The details of the settlement indicate that each member of the family will be receiving a portion of the settlement money, according to The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elga Maurer, a 73-year-old woman who was inside of the car at the time of the crash suffered a neck fracture, and will receive a $500,000 payout from Jenner.

A couple, Peter and Lea Wolf-Millesi, will each receive $100,000 and one of the children in the car will receive $50,000.

Another small child who was in the car is now 3 years old but was just four weeks old at the time of the accident. That child is reported to receive $50,000 as well.

Sources close to the situation have said that insurance will cover at least part of the settlement, and other documents revealed that Jenner will also pay $250,000 in legal fees.

The payouts stem from the aforementioned February 7, 2015 fatal car accident where Peter Wolf-Millesi was driving a Hummer on the Pacific Coast Highway on and struck a Lexus that was pushed into oncoming traffic after having been rear-ended by Jenner. The driver of the Lexus died at the scene of the accident.

Jenner previously settled lawsuits with the Lexus driver’s stepchildren, as well as a woman who was driving a Prius that Jenner also hit during the fatal incident.

The incident with Jenner is similar to an incident that R&B singer Brandy Norwood was involved in many years ago.

In 2006, Brandy was involved in a freeway pile up and, as a result, her car struck another car driven by 38-year-old Awatef Aboudihaj, which caused the woman to be struck by another car and killed.

To be clear, Brandy was never charged in the incident, due to “insufficient evidence.” She was not legally held responsible for the death of Aboudihaj.

However, eyewitnesses at the scene reportedly said that the singer was repeatedly saying, “I should have stopped,” which did lead to the thought that she caused the accident that led to Aboudihaj’s death.