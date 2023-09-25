'Buddy Games' Contestants Fight to Survive 'Prompocalypse' (Exclusive Clip)

A new episode of Buddy Games is coming our way this week, and it finds the contestants having to fight to survive a "Prompocalypse." In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip, the teams are living their best lives at an epic prom party, until host Josh Duhamel stops by in his best Dumb and Dumber-style tux to drop some news... The teams must vote for a Prom King and Queen, but they must all vote for members of other teams. Not their own.

In response to the surprise news, Huddy from Team OK says, "Up to this point. Sabotages have been kind of a death sentence for whoever gets them." Andrew from Team Pride adds, "We don't want to sabotage anymore. We did it, we didn't like it. It worked, but we don't want to do it again. So I realized I got to start talking to my allies." Andrew then added, " I feel like at this point of the game, I know that Chicago's Finest is with us, but I want a little help from the Pageant Queens to control this vote." Check the full clip above!

(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

The Buddy Games competition series is based on Duhamel's Buddy Games films, which were in turn based on the actor's real-life experience of going away with friends for one week and a year and competing in a series of games and challenges together. The first film was released digitally in 2020 and quickly became a fan-favorite comedy flick. A sequel — Buddy Games: Spring Awakening — was released earlier this summer, and debuted on Showtime, and Paramount+ with Showtime, on Sept. 14.

Pop Culture previously had a chance to speak with Duhamel about the series, and he explained why he was keen to bring the show to CBS, saying that "nobody does this better." He elaborated, "When you think about Survivor and Amazing Race and Big Brother and all these things, this is kind of a combination of all those things. It's a perfect show for CBS, in my opinion."

"I think that it's that relatability that people will see themselves in these groups of friends that are competing," Duhamel continued. "No matter which group it is, somebody will relate and be like, 'You know what? We should get our group together. We could win this thing. We could actually go out and win it. We should do it.' Because you have the comfort of your group around you. It's not like you're out there by yourself."

Buddy Games will have a special airing on Thursday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) instead of its previous time on Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). It will be followed by Big Brother (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and The Challenge: USA (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Fans can catch it on the CBS Television Network, as well as live and on-demand through Paramount+.