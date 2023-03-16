Bruno Tonioli Shaded by One of His Co-Stars

Bruno Tonioli is causing a stir with his new gig. The Sun reported that Tonioli got called out by Alesha Dixon for breaking rules on Britain's Got Talent. The Dancing With the Stars judge reportedly joined the talent competition show for its upcoming season, replacing David Walliams.

Dixon is apparently already exhausted by her new co-judge. While on Capital Breakfast, she shared why some of Tonioli's antics on Britain's Got Talent. She explained that he actually broke one of the show's rules by pressing the golden buzzer for two different acts, even though it's only meant to be pressed once by each judge per season. Dixon said, "He pressed the golden buzzer about 20 seconds into the act. And we're supposed to wait until the end, I was furious because I wanted to press my golden buzzer for the act he pressed it for." They may have encountered an issue thanks to Tonioli's rule-breaking, but everything worked out in the end.

"In fact, when they came on the stage I told them that I followed them on Instagram and that I was a fan of them, and I said to the producers I was so excited about them performing on the show, 20 seconds into the show he pressed the golden buzzer," Dixon continued. "He broke the rules and he infuriated me, I was devastated, then it became a funny moment, I pressed my golden buzzer for an incredible act and it all worked out." Even though this situation ended up turning out alright, it still doesn't seem like Tonioli is fitting in on Britain's Got Talent just yet.

When asked by Sian Welby what it's like to film the show with Tonioli, Dixon replied, "Exhausting. It's absolutely exhausting." She added, "Yeah he does not know how to sit still. It's like sitting next to an excitable puppy, I'm not even exaggerating. The first day I was like, what is happening here?" Dancing With the Stars fans know that Dixon's onto something here. Tonioli is known for his over-the-top antics on the Disney+ series. He's expected to return to bring his fun dose of energy next season alongside fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. However, longtime judge Len Goodman announced his retirement at the end of Season 31.