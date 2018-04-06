Brooke Burke’s Divorce From David Charvet Has ‘DWTS’ Fans Sobbing

Brooke Burke and David Charvet filed for divorce on Friday, leaving Dancing With The Stars fans in tears.

The couple married in 2011 after a long engagement. They started dating in 2005 and became engaged in 2006. They have two children, Heaven Rain, 11, and son Shaya Braven, 10. The 46-year-old Burke also has two daughters from her previous marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Burke and the 45-year-old Charvet’s split came as a surprise because they did not announce their split on social media. Charvet did hint at a split, posting a message on Instagram earlier this week about facing difficult times. “Hard times always reveal true friends,” the post read. He added “So true” in the caption.

Burke’s most recent Instagram post shows her smiling with her daughter.

Burke won DWTS in season seven and co-hosted the show with Carvet from 2010 to 2013. As for Carvet, he starred on Baywatch and Melrose Place in the ’90s before starting a music career in his native France.

In January, Burke started her newest project, a fitness app called Brooke Burke Body. She also told PEOPLE last fall how important it was for her family to eat healthy.

“My twin … out of the four, probably Rain. She’s like a chef already, and she’s 10. We’re practically the same person when it comes to cuisine, and it cracks me up ’cause she’s so young. And we spend a lot of time in the kitchen together,” she said. “But no joke, she’ll make a butter-lemon caper sauce for the salmon that I’m making at dinner… Like, [by] herself.”

Here is how fans reacted to the sad news of their split.

“Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet After 12 Years Together – Sad,” one person wrote, referencing the growing list of celebrity divorces. “WTF is going on this year!?”

Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet After 12 Years Together – Sad. WTF is going on this year!? — Farah Costa(Charles) (@Humblinglion) April 6, 2018

“I’m convinced it’s Celebrity Spring Cleaning lol Latest [broken heart] Brooke Burke & David Charvet,” another fan wrote.

@joepardavila I’m convinced it’s Celebrity Spring Cleaning lol Latest 💔 Brooke Burke & David Charvet — Lissette Giacobbe (@LisGiacobbe) April 6, 2018

On Instagram, fans took to Burke’s last post to express their disappointment. “I hope it’s not true , the best for you and your family,” one person wrote.

“You and your kids are in my thoughts and prayers,” another added.