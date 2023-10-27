Britney Spears Recalls Time on 'The X Factor' and Why She 'Absolutely Hated It'

Britney Spears is getting real about her time on The X Factor. The singer was a judge on the U.S. version of the singing competition for its second season in 2012. She headed the Teens group, which included runner-up Carly Rose Sonenclar, Diamond White, Beatrice Miller, and Arin Ray. Other judges for Season 2 were Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato, and L.A. Reid. In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears is finally discussing what being on The X Factor USA was really like, and she wasn't a fan.

Via Deadline, Spears writes in her book that she didn't like her experience on the series. "I think a lot of people are really professional on TV, like Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani," Spears shared. "When the camera's on them, they thrive. And that's great. I used to be able to do that when I was younger, but again, I feel like I age backwards when I'm afraid. And so I got to where I was very, very nervous if I knew I had to be on air, and I didn't like being nervous all day long… If you've got me a cute cameo on a fun TV show where I'm in and out in a day, that's one thing, but to act skeptical for eight straight hours while judging on TV? Uh, no, thank you. I absolutely hated it."

Even if people loved seeing her on The X Factor and her honest reactions, it makes sense that she feels that way. Having to sit and watch performance after performance and give your honest opinion for who knows how many hours it can be tiring. On top of the fact that she probably had to work closely with her team of teens, which might not have been as bad. That was mostly off camera, and she was able to help young, aspiring acts who were around her age when she first started. But going from the auditions to the live shows and being on live TV for hours can be exhausting. It definitely takes someone who is made for it and who is really passionate about the series to do something like that.

Spears only did Season 2, and now, hearing what she thought of being a judge on the show, it's not surprising that she didn't stick around for Season 3. She is revealing a lot in her memoir, which just came out. Between relationship drama, family drama, and some very personal stuff, Spears is baring it all. Fans can purchase and read The Woman in Me now.