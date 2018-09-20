Bristol Palin Responds to Farrah Abraham’s ‘Teen Mom OG’ Remarks: ‘I Can’t Stand People Like That’

New Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin isn’t taking kindly to the fact that Farrah Abraham, who left the MTV series last season, accused her of trying “to be” her.

While appearing on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM radio show, Palin said that at first, she felt bad for Abraham, who left the show after getting involved in the adult entertainment business.

“I know how it feels to be judged off the bat. I feel like I walk into a room and people are like, ‘Oh,’ you know?” Palin told McCarthy. “So I always [watched] the show and I’m like, you know, maybe she’s just misunderstood. You know, poor girl. I feel so bad because I feel the same way.”

But Palin’s feelings about Abraham quickly changed when the 27-year-old mom implied Palin was trying to act like Abraham and replace her on the show.

“It’s like, girlfriend, you could not pay me to want to be anything like you,” Palin said. “This is the only time I’m going to address it because I can’t stand people like that, that are just searching for attention. It’s poke, poke, poke. It’s like, no, you’re like that on the show because that’s how you are.”

Previously, Abraham told Us Weekly that she’d become concerned that Palin was trying to copy her. “She moved to the same place I live. I’m actually scared. I want to stay away from that,” she said.

She told The Blast something similar: “I do feel like I’m watching an episode of Girl, Interrupted now. She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham, but isn’t with her ‘Maci’ storyline.”

But those statements were different from her previous thoughts on Palin’s casting, as she initially simply said, “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

Abraham sued Viacom, MTV’s parent company, over what she claimed was her being “sex shamed.” She has since reportedly settled the lawsuit privately.

When news first surfaced of Palin’s casting, Abraham told TMZ she was shocked.

“I’m actually shocked that [Teen Mom executive producer] Morgan J. Freeman… is actually open to letting a Republican — like I’m just a humanist, I’m an independent — but he’s actually open to a Republican being on his show with his Trump Hate Cult,” Abraham said at the time.

Palin, who said that she is “excited to join” the cast, will make her debut on Teen Mom OG on the Oct. 1. episode.