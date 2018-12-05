Bristol Palin’s Ex-Husband Dakota Meyer Disses ‘Teen Mom OG’ as ‘Trailer Trash’

Looks like Bristol Palin’s ex-husband Dakota Meyer doesn’t approve of the way his family is being shown on Teen Mom OG.

The 30-year-old reality personality took to Twitter and Instagram Tuesday to slam the MTV show on which he and his ex-wife appear.

“What’s sad is that [Viacom] has turned [Teen Mom OG] into a trailer trash Real Houswives (sic) instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are. I’ll bring my VLOG back and show you what single parenting looks like since they can’t seem to figure it out,” he tweeted.

On Instagram, he added alongside a screenshot of his tweet, “It’s time to call it what it is [Teen Mom OG] parenting is way more than everyone sitting around b—ing about their ex’s (sic).”

Meyer, who shares 1-year-old Atlee and 2-year-old Sailor with Palin, finalized their divorce from his wife of two years in August. Since then, the two have been trying to work out their co-parenting relationship for the sake of their kids, but things have been strained throughout their first season on the MTV series.

The Afghanistan military veteran has been suffering from PTSD since his return, which the couple agreed was the main reason behind why their relationship fell apart.

“It’s been tough,” Meyer admitted in an October episode of the series. “Ninety-nine percent of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe, or justify it, or not.”

The divorce, as well as subsequent custody issues, has put Palin off dating and marriage for good, she admitted in a November episode.

“I don’t think I’d ever get remarried,” she admitted. “My thoughts on marriage, I mean obviously I still believe — like my parents have been married 30 years — of course that would be incredible to have that, but my thoughts on that have changed so much.”

Fans will just have to see whether Meyer sticks around for another season.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

