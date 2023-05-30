'Bringing Up Bates' Star Heads to Hospital for Painful Injury

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates is recovering after a recent hospitalization. Nearly a year after she was hospitalized after passing out on a surveillance video, Bates, in a video shared on her and her husband Evan Stewart's YouTube channel, revealed that she recently made a trip to the emergency room after she injured her big toe.

Bates opened up about the painful injury in a video uploaded back on May 13. According to reality TV star, the injury occurred when she stubbed her toe while going up the stairs. The injury was so painful that Bates screamed, alerting her husband, who came rushing to her aid to make sure she was alright. Although Bates, 25, didn't immediately go to the hospital or seek medical attention, even revealing that she and Stewart initially laughed the injury off, she ultimately changed her mind.

In later updates shared to her Instagram Story, the mom of two explained that as the days went on, the pain became worse, something that was worsened when several people accidentally stepped on Bates' big toe at a Mother's Day gathering. Bates also revealed that one of her sisters accidentally ran over her toe with a scooter. Making matters worse, Bates injured her toe yet again while filming a video for the Bates Sisters Boutique Instagram or TikTok, Bates telling her followers that she "did something dumb" as she shared a photo of herself icing her toe.

The back-to-back injuries left Bates unable to walk properly due to the pain, forcing her to eventually make the decision to head to the hospital. According to Bates, she suffered a broken big toe and is now wearing a surgical boot to protect the injury from getting worse. On her Instagram Story, Bates shared several photos, including a photo of the x-ray showing the fracture and a picture of her wearing the boot, quipping, "the walk of shame."

The fracture marks the latest health struggle for the Bringing Up Bates star, who has suffered from seizure-like episodes for the past year. Bates explained in a previous YouTube video that her health struggles began during the birth of her and Evan's son, whom they welcomed in March 2022, when she began to pass out, something that she continued to experience after his birth. In the year since, Bates has undergone numerous tests, though doctors have yet to reach a diagnosis. In a recent TikTok, Evan gushed about Bates and her strength through the past year, writing, "I've been blessed to be with Carlin practically every minute of every day this past year! In that time I have seen first hand how she really is the most amazing mother to our children! I have also had the opportunity to be with my kids for almost every minute of everyday this last year!" He added, "Carlin's health issues had me taking care of the kids more than I ever had, and let me just say that's no easy task! I now have a better understanding of just how hard being a mom really is!"