Actress Michelle Renaud Hospitalized

Mexican actress Michelle Renaud is recovering amid her recent hospitalization. The actress, 34, revealed on Sunday, May 21 that appearance at the Somos Houston Festival was canceled after she hospitalized "due to health problems."

Renaud did not explain what led to the hospitalization, but in a post to her Instagram Story, the actress shared a photo of her hospital bracelet as she informed fans, "due to a health problem, we cannot be with you today at the Somos Houston Festival, and I was dying to tell you about it. Enjoy it and have a good time." The actress did not provide any further information, instead concluding her post with a special shout out to her boyfriend, actor Matías Novoa, writing, "thank you for always taking care of me and being so understanding. I don't know what I would do without you. I love you."

😱Michelle Renaud fue hospitalizada.



La actriz Michelle Renaud reapareció en sus redes sociales al compartir un breve comunicado en donde informa a sus seguidores que fue hospitalizada.



Aún se desconoce cuál es el motivo que la llevó al hospital.#MichelleRenaud pic.twitter.com/qEdN4LeIz4 — Arcadia News (@ArcadiaNews13) May 23, 2023

At this time, it remains unclear if Renaud remain hospitalized or if she has been discharged. News of her hospitalization sparked an outpouring of support, with one fan tweeting in a translated message, "My God ! Praying for her." Somebody else wrote, "Speedy recovery. Greetings and beautiful. Beginning of the week," with a third person commenting, "Everything will be alright..."

Renaud is a beloved Mexican actress who made her acting debut as a child in the 1992 telenovela Ángeles sin paraíso. She went on to appear in the telenovela Rebelde, starring as Michelle Pineda, for two years between 2004 and 2006. The role was followed by an appearance in Mexican neo-noir vigilante heist thriller telenovela Camaleones, starring Belinda and Alfonso Herrera, and later Llena de amor. She has gone on to star in Ni contigo ni sin ti (2011), La Mujer del Vendaval (2012), La Sombra del Pasado (2014), Hijas de la luna (2018), La Reina Soy Yo (2019), and Quererlo Todo (2020).

Renaud and Novoa have been romantically linked for the past several years, the couple first meeting back in 2021 while they were filming Doble embarazada 2 in Mexico, per PEOPLE. Novoa previously told the outlet, "It was our turn before the telenovela to shoot a movie together and that's when we met. Magically they called us at the same time when we were filming the movie to participate in this project, both of us as protagonists, and neither of us knew it, but we met and said, 'Hey, they just called me from Televisa, and I don't know what' 'and me too' 'what project is it?' 'Juan Osorio's,' and he said 'me too,' and I said, 'I can't believe it." More recently, the pair have been at the center of marriage and pregnancy rumors, though neither has commented.