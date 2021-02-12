'Bringing Up Bates' Renewed for Season 10, Premiere Date Announced

✖

There's more of the Bates family on the way! Bringing Up Bates returns for a 10th season of the UPtv reality series on Thursday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET, the network announced Thursday. Also revealed is a sneak peek of what's to come. this season for the family of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, parents of 19 kids, as they forge their own paths and expand their families while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teased in the sneak peek are pregnancy announcements and the sex reveal of Tori Bates and Bobby Smith's baby, although it's not clear if the reveal is for the son they welcomed in March 2020 or her pregnancy reveal in January 2021. Katie Bates and Travis Clark are doing some serious relationship work on their end, and another Bates child looks like he's heading to the altar sometime soon. Also, the family works together to weather the pandemic together, even as the health crisis moves beyond the few weeks everyone initially expected. "With a family as big as the Bates, the relatable, big life moments are never-ending," said Hector Campos, vice president, content strategy and programming at UPtv, in a statement to TV Line. "We’re thrilled to bring our viewers another season."

The baby news has been nonstop for the Bates this year, with Tori announcing through Romper in January that she and her husband were expecting their third child, a little girl, 10 months after welcoming their second son in March. "Life has been crazy fun with our two precious little boys, and our hearts are so thrilled to announce that God has given us a beautiful baby girl," Tori, 25, told the outlet. "Charlotte Raine will be here in June 2021."

Alyssa Bates Webster and husband John Webster just added a new member to the family Tuesday, welcoming their fourth child, daughter Maci Jo, at 6 a.m. that morning. The couple is also parents to daughters Zoey Joy, 2, Lexi Mae, 4, and Allie Jane, 5. "We couldn't be happier or more thankful to add a fourth little girl to our family," Alyssa and John told PEOPLE in a statement. "Maci Jo is perfect in every way and we can't wait to see the girls' reactions to meeting her for the first time." Bringing Up Bates returns for its 10th on Thursday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on UPtv. The network will also air a Bringing Up Bates special on Thursday, March 25, at 9 p.m. ET.