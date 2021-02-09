'Bringing Up Bates' Star Alyssa Bates Webster and Husband John Welcome Baby No. 4

✖

Alyssa Bates Webster and husband John Webster have welcomed a "perfect" new addition to the family! The Bringing Up Bates star, 26, gave birth to her fourth child, daughter Maci Jo Webster, at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the couple told PEOPLE. Little Maci was born at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 18 inches long, the couple revealed, and will be the best little sister for their three girls — Zoey Joy, 2, Lexi Mae, 4, and Allie Jane, 5.

"We couldn't be happier or more thankful to add a fourth little girl to our family," Alyssa and John told the outlet in a statement. "Maci Jo is perfect in every way and we can't wait to see the girls' reactions to meeting her for the first time." The parents thanked God for a "healthy labor and delivery" and expressed their gratitude that both mom and baby are doing well. "We are enjoying these precious moments together!" they added.

Sharing the first photos with their youngest on Instagram, the Webster family's followers and friends were quick to congratulate the proud new parents. "I’ve been counting down until this special day!!! I can’t wait to hold her!!!!!" grandparents Kelly Jo and Gil Bates commented. Carlin Bates added, "WELCOME TO THE WORLD, MACI JO!!!!" as Lawson Bates chimed in, "Awwwww she is PRECIOUS and I can’t wait to meet her."

Alyssa and John, who tied the knot in May 2014, announced in August they would be expanding their family, telling PEOPLE at the time, "After having some health scares and wondering if we would be able to have more children, God gave us a little surprise blessing. One we are grateful for daily!" Since then, Alyssa has been updating her followers on her pregnancy, revealing early on that she was struggling with some serious side effects, including nausea and general sickness.

"Finally hit the 20-week mark and things are starting to feel so real. I’m also finally showing a little bump off and I can’t say I mind," she wrote on Instagram in September. "This pregnancy I’m focusing on each stage and trying to enjoy it as best I can. I know one day I’ll probably miss it but for now I’m counting down the weeks to meeting our sweet little baby girl!" Alyssa's parents couldn't help but gush while commenting on her bumpdate at the time, "Oh my word you are so cute!!!! I’m getting so excited! Hard to believe you’re halfway!!!!"