'Bringing up Bates' Star Carlin Bates and Husband Evan Stewart Reveal Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and her husband, Evan Stewart, both recently tested positive for the coronavirus, the couple revealed on Instagram Sunday. Bates, 22, said the two are on the "tail end of recovery" and are doing better now. The couple has been married since May 2019 and welcomed their first child, Layla Rae Stewart, on Jan. 31.

Bates share a photo of the couple in bed and said she was responding to fans who had recently asked why she was not posting on Instagram as frequently as she usually does. The Instagram post on their coronavirus diagnosis was Bates' first since Aug. 8. "Evan and I both came down with COVID, so we have been a little out of it," Bates wrote. "We are on the tail end of recovery and are both doing better."

The reality TV star also reached out to others dealing with the coronavirus. "We feel for you that are struggling with COVID right now and we are keeping you in our prayers. Y’all please stay safe out there! Xoxo," she wrote. Steward, who has not posted on his own Instagram page since July 10, did not share a post on the situation himself.

Bates' parents, William Bates and Kelly Jo Bates, were happy to hear the couple was recovering. "So glad y’all have had a mild case but my heart does go out to so many who haven’t! Also so glad that baby Layla is ok!!!" they wrote in the comments section. Counting On star Anna Duggar also said she was praying for their "quick recovery."

Many of her fans wondered about Layla's health, especially since Bates revealed in May that she suffers from breathing issues as she was born prematurely. Thankfully, things are much better for Layla. "She still has little breathing episodes that we have to monitor because of the hole in her heart, but the doctors have told us that this will most likely heal itself," Bates told a follower in June, reports InTouch Weekly.

On Aug. 8, Bates shared a collection of adorable photos and videos of Layla, alongside an update on their newborn. "She reaches for absolutely everything, so we have to be careful at the table," Bates wrote. "We just keep counting our blessings and doing our best to soak up each of these little moments, because they’re flying by way too fast."