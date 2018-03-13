Brielle Biermann Slams Plastic Surgery Critics, Says She’s Getting Her ‘Duck Lips Plumped Up Some More’

Brielle Biermann has never shied away from her decision to get lip injections. While the Real Housewives of Atlanta personality has denied undergoing surgery on the rest of her face, the 21-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak Biermann felt forced to defend her decision to enhance her lips on social media over the weekend.

Brielle posted a photo from Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower this weekend, making a kissy-face alongside the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, Larsa Pippen and her mom. Social media followers immediately zeroed in on her lips, with one commenter asking her to “leave her mouth alone.”

Before turning off the comments on her photo, Brielle responded, “My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I’m really over y’all saying this as if I’ve never seen/heard it. I’m not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not.”

Brielle then took to Twitter to let her opinion be known, writing, “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya!”

Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya! — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 12, 2018

In January, the Don’t Be Tardy cast member once again took to social media to defend what some of her haters said looked like a “fuller face.”

“I did nothing but my lips!!!” she said, adding she had gained some weight.

“My face is fat right now i’m thicker than i usually am,” she wrote. “Can all of u seriously f— off. it’s my face if i wanna get 37 surgeries on it i will! bye.”

Mom Kim, has been open about getting lip fillers regularly, even revealing to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016 about taking her daughter to get her work done.

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.”

But the reality startlet has gotten so much hate for starting fillers at a young age that she addressed the issue to Dr. Travis Stork on an episode of The Doctors in 2016.

“They all tell me that I’ve ruined my face,” she said. “They think I’ve had all this work done on my face when in reality all I’ve done is my lips, and I feel like I’ve been very open about it so it’s annoying.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@briellebiermann