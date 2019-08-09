Brielle Biermann Reportedly Dating Baseball Player Justin Hooper

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann went public with a new beau at Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s wedding two weeks ago, but the man’s identity remained a mystery until now. Biermann, the 22-year-old daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is reportedly dating former UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Jul 30, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

Biermann and Hooper, 22, were seen at Paul and Mongeau’s chaotic nuptials on July 28 in Las Vegas. She shared a photo of herself at the wedding with Hooper, but forgot to identify him in the captions, leaving her fans wondering who he is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, the new couple were seen at Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse in Scottsdale, Arizona. Biermann shared photos of him on her Instagram Story, along with a look at their meals, reports PEOPLE.

However, Biermann flew back to Los Angeles on Thursday by herself. She documented the flight on her Instagram story and shared photos from a dinner at Craig’s with Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose.

“Ugh i miss being in love,” she tweeted Thursday night on her way home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Aug 8, 2019 at 10:50pm PDT

Hooper pitched at UCLA from 2016 to 2019, earning a 2-2 record, 5.73 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 innings. He played in the Cape Cod League in 2017 and missed the entire 2018 season due to injury. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Biermann was previously linked to Slade Osbourne. They broke up in 2015, but they were seen getting back together in the most recent season of Don’t Be Tardy. She also dated Chicago White Sox player Michael Kopech, who recently got engaged to Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, and Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley. In June, Biermann said she joined Tinder.

“I’m definitely not looking for a relationship now, but I am dating,” Biermann told PEOPLE earlier this year. “I’ve been in steady relationships since I was like, 14, so I feel like I want to just focus on myself now and what I want out of life and date around a bit. It’s time to be me.”

Biermann is one of Zolciak-Biermann’s six children. The entire family made headlines last month when they had trouble with Delta Airlines. The family was traveling from LAX to Atlanta when Zolciak-Biermann’s youngest sons were pulled off the flight at the gate because her husband Kroy was delayed filling out forms for their dog at security. Eventually, the family was rebooked and took another flight the next day.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images