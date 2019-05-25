Brielle Biermann Debuts Bold Hair Color in Breezy New Video

Brielle Biermann has switched up her look once more. The Don’t Be Tardy star debuted a new hair color on Instagram, telling fans she dyed it to “match my shoes.”

Biermann, 22, dyed her hair pink, making the big reveal early this week. She shared her new look with fans on Instagram, asking if she “should keep it or go back to blonde.” The Bravo TV personality also showed fans the pink slippers she alleged she was trying to match, which were a pair of pink slippers. This look is definitely a change of pace for Biermann, who’s pretty much always been a blonde. It doesn’t appear this look is permanent, but it’ll be a fun look while it lasts.

Also on display in the video were Biermann’s full lips, which she admitted are full of filler. Mom Kim Zolciak, who has also plumped up her pout, previously told Hollywood Life she wasn’t a fan of her daughter have the procedure done, but said she supported her decision. the mom-of-six said once Briermann turned 18 — legally an adult — she had no control over what she decided to do with her lips.

“At the end of the day, with her lips, I wasn’t happy about it, but when she turned 18, I had no control over it,” she told the outlet. “So I had two options: Either I tell her to go figure it out on her own, or I take her to the best place. And that’s what I did.”

Biermann doesn’t intend to stop at her lips. She told Hollywood Life she will likely have surgery on her “whole body” one day. Several fans have already accused her of going under the knife, but she’s been adamant that so far she’s only had her lips done.

Zolciak’s eldest daughter hit back at critics accusing her of going under the knife on Instagram in February. Amid much speculation that she’d had procedures done on various parts of her body, including her breasts, Biermann posted a photo of herself standing below a neon sign that said “Plastic.” She captioned the image, “Maybe she’s born with it.”

It was clear what message she was sending with the image, but many still believe she’s had some kind of cosmetic surgery. Viewers will never know for sure, at least not until Biermann — who shares most aspects of her life on social media — decides to share that information, too.