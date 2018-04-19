Brie Bella Says She Will ‘Always Love’ John Cena After Nikki Bella Split

No, Brie Bella isn’t plotting some kind of elaborate revenge against John Cena.

Days after after he and Brie’s twin sister Nikki Bella called off their engagement, the WWE star took to Instagram to share her side of the story and set the record straight on some things.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brie said there’s absolutely no truth to one report claiming she “wants to kill” Cena, making clear she wishes nothing but the best for her almost brother-in-law.

“I’d never say this and I’ll always love [John Cena] like a brother,” she wrote on Instagram Stories Wednesday. “He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth.”

This is the first time Brie has spoken publicly since the shocking breakup Sunday. Cena, meanwhile, has posted a number of cryptic quotes about loss and relationships on social media, including, “Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.”

Nikki has also kept quiet after posting a statement about the breakup on Instagram.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

The couple had been together for six years, and got engaged in April of 2017 at WrestleMania 33. But Cena and Nikki had been at odds for years over their differing opinions on marriage and parenthood, with Nikki wanting both and Cena openly not being interested in either.

A source previously told E!, “John never really wanted to get married in the first place but one of the biggest points of contention or disagreements they had through their relationship was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and John didn’t. They were not on the same page in that respect.”

Problems between Nikki and Cena were “brewing for a the our insider explained, and said the Blockers star isn’t the “same person” he was at the start of their romance.

Photo credit: Instagram/Brie Bella