‘Bride and Prejudice’ Star Micah Downey Dead at 26

Bride & Prejudice star Micah Downey has died at the age of 26, his ex-fiancée Milly Johnson revealed shortly after the reality personality’s passing on Dec. 28. While Downey’s cause of death has yet to officially be released, Johnson took to Instagram to announce the tragic news with a photo of the father of her two children.

“It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post,” she began. “On the 28 December 2019 Micah Patrick Downey passed away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬 Season 3 Of Channel 7’s (@millyjohnson) on Dec 30, 2019 at 9:44pm PST

“I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is,” she continued. “I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies. A bad, bad dream. I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace Micah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬 Season 3 Of Channel 7’s (@millyjohnson) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:27am PST

Days later, the Australian reality TV star shared a photo of the former couple together alongside a Dr. Seuss quote: “Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

Two days later, she shared another photo of Downey looking out over the sunset, adding the quote, “The irony of grief is that the person that you need to talk to about how you feel is the person who is no longer here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬 Season 3 Of Channel 7’s (@millyjohnson) on Jan 2, 2020 at 3:35pm PST

Downey and Johnson appeared on the 2019 season of Bride & Prejudice, which tells the stories of couples preparing to marry despite disapproving families. The formerly engaged couple announced their split on Instagram in November via Johnson’s post.

“Leading up to the decision I made, I felt sick, heartache, deep sadness and then I just felt numb. Breaking up with someone is awful and also a very private moment. In our case it was done with many eyes on us on national television. Not easy,” she wrote.

“We had been on and off for sometime. I loved him. He is the father to my son and baby on the way,” she continued. “It was such a hard decision to make not only breaking off the wedding but also breaking up with Micah for the last time. Everything I hoped and dreamed for just came crushing down.”

“Breaking up with someone is so hard especially when you have a child involved,” Johnson added.

Photo credit: Channel 7