Briana DeJesus Reveals Her Thoughts on ‘Teen Mom 2′ Friend Jenelle Evans’ Gun Ownership

Briana DeJesus may be one of the few Teen Mom 2 cast members still friendly with Jenelle Evans, but even she has some questions when it comes to her friend’s use of guns around her and husband David Eason‘s kids.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly published Tuesday, DeJesus was asked to weigh in on the weaponry Evans and Eason have displayed use of in their home and on their property.

“Jenelle is a friend of mine and obviously as a friend I care about her well-being and the well-being of her children,” the 24-year-old told the publication. “And, to be clear, I am only answering this because I’m being asked.”

“That being said, I personally would not have guns around my children, as I’m not a proponent of them and don’t feel like that’s safe,” she admitted. “However, that is their decision to do as they wish with their own lives and their kids.”

Evans has definitely found herself in trouble over her proud gun ownership, with fans petitioning to remove her from the show after she Instagrammed a photo of herself firing a semi-automatic rifle on the same day as the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida took the lives of 17 people.

Eason, meanwhile, appears to have gotten himself in legal trouble recently, claiming last week that he had been visited by the Secret Service after posting a video of himself firing a rifle with a bump stock with the caption, “They will say I’ve gone off the deep end just wait for it!” alongside hashtags, “Bang bang bang,” “bump fire,” “bump this,” “Nancy Pelosi,” “Trump” and “MAGA.”

Following his visit, Eason continued to post photos and videos of himself and ammunition, stockpiles of magazines and poisoned darts.

“Thanks for the visit from your secret service friends today [Trump],” Eason wrote alongside one post. “I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone ‘red flagged’ them. Then I told them to get the f— out of my house and don’t ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy s—, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Don’t expect my gate to ever be open again.”

DeJesus appears to be staying out of that one altogether, saying, “In terms of David, it is not my business to comment on his Instagram posts and whether I agree with them or not.”

“I wish them both well and hope above all, they stay safe,” she concluded. “At the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 9 on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Briana DeJesus