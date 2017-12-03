‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus Wants More Plastic Surgery

Briana DeJesus wants even more plastic surgery, five months after daughter Stella was born.

While on Snapchat Thursday, the 23-year-old Teen Mom 2 star told her followers she was impatiently waiting for a doctor to schedule an appointment for a “mommy makeover.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Patiently waiting for Dr. Miami to give me a date so we can get this mommy makeover started,” she wrote on Snapchat, InTouch Weekly notes.

The “Dr. Miami” she’s referring to is Dr. Michael Shalzhauer, a well-known plastic surgeon in Miami. According to his website, he is known for “cutting edge techniques with procedures such as rhinoplasty (nose job), Brazilian butt lift, breast augmentation and mommy makeover.”

Last month, DeJesus revealed that she has an appointment with Shalzhauer on Twitter. She posted her full wish list on Twitter, including a “boob lift + implant reduction, lipo 360, tummy tuck.” She also wants him to “do my lips” and “maybe a little Botox, but we shall see.”

DeJesus already got breast implants, a Brazilian butt light, labiaplasty and liposuction from Shalzhauer in the past.

“She wants to correct some of the baby damage that was caused by the pregnancy,” Shalzhauer told Radar Online on Nov. 22. “Her butt got too big during her last pregnancy, so we are going to narrow out her booty and shape this time around.”

The doctor also said she will have another tummy tuck, breast lift and “some Botox.”

“It’s great when u can get surgery for free or have someone else pay I️t for [you],” DeJesus tweeted on Nov. 14 with the hashtag,”living the life.”

DeJesus is now dating Javi Marroquin. She has two children, Stella, whose father is Luis Hernandez; and six-year-old Nova, whose father is Devoin Austin.

Photo credit: Instagram / @_brianadejesus