Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin Coin Their ‘Teen Mom 2’ Relationship Nickname

Briana DeJesus’ and Javi Marroquin’s romance may be one of Teen Mom 2′s most controversial relationships in recent memory, and now it officially has a name.

Javiana❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:13am PST

“Javiana,” DeJesus captioned a picture of her and her beau Marroquin standing outside of a steakhouse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumors the two MTV cast members were more than friends had circled for months, with the two often seen hanging around each other in different locations, but the couple made it official last month after the Teen Mom 2 reunion shoot wrapped up.

DeJesus is a new addition to the Teen Mom 2 cast, having been brought on by producers after Teen Mom 3 was cancelled. Marroquin is the ex-husband of castmate Kailyn Lowry, with whom he has a son Lincoln.

Some suggested that the new couple name could serve dual purpose as a little girl’s name if the two ever had a child together.

“Well if y’all end up having a girl looks like the name is picked out already,” one person commented.

Others offered advice on how to avoid drama even though Lowry has expressed displeasure with their new relationship and DeJesus’ family is known to escalate conflict.

“Y’all look cute. But hope you actually keep it civil with kail … Seriously keep your relationship amongst you guys. Don’t bring any drama with you guys around your mother or sister. It doesn’t concern them. You’re grown so whatever problems you guys have in the future discuss them with him!”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.