Are Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin Back On? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Exes Spotted Together in Miami

If Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin are so broken up, why are they hanging out in Miami together?

The Teen Mom 2 couple, who announced they had broken up after more than three months of dating earlier this month, showed up together on social media while DeJesus readied herself for another round of plastic surgery in Miami, Florida on Thursday.

DeJesus was shown getting marked for her breast lift and implant exchange, tummy tuck and booty reshaping on the Snapchat account of famed plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami, with Marroquin right by her side.

“Will you take care of her?” Dr. Miami asks Marroquin, to which the MTV personality replies in the affirmative.

At the time of the break-up DeJesus had claimed her upcoming mommy makeover was the reason behind the couple’s split.

The 23-year-old said Marroquin dumped her because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he rejected her plans for plastic surgery.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said, adding that she was a major support ahead of his Air Force deployment.

The break-up turned nasty, however, when Marroquin appeared on ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 castmate Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee and Convos, where he discussed the end of his relationship with DeJesus.

“As of right now it is,” he said when asked about the break-up. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The MTV cast member, who shares a 4-year-old son Lincoln with her ex, replied, “Hmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the 25-year-old dad responded. “There is nothing juicy to spill, to be honest with you.”

While the conversation appeared innocuous, it set off DeJesus, who blasted her two castmates in a 45-tweet Twitter rant before deleting her account.

Apparently the two have been able to put their difference aside for now.

