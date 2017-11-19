Briana DeJesus Claps Back at ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fan’s Pregnancy Question

Briana DeJesus isn’t pregnant, and the Teen Mom 2 star certainly doesn’t appreciate speculation that she is.

The outspoken MTV cast member clapped back at a fan who asked if she was pregnant after seeing a picture of DeJesus and boyfriend Javi Marroquin, who celebrated Marroquin and fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln’s birthday this weekend.

“Is she pregnant again??” one person asked on Twitter.

DeJesus apparently saw their question, and responded bluntly.

“No I’m f–king fat I just had a baby,” she said.

No I’m fucking fat I just had a baby https://t.co/9aYWNLrQ5s — Bri Baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) November 19, 2017

DeJesus just gave birth to her second daughter Stella Star in July. She has another daughter, Nova Star, who is six years old.

A number of fans loved her to-the-point response to the question.

omfg this is the last thing you say to a female. specially if its coming from another female. we are suppose to support each other 🤦🏻‍♀️ no one is perfect and you sweetie have nooo room to talk 🙄😂 — Jannese Martinez (@jaay_nees) November 19, 2017

Best shut down ever — Lauren G. Frost (@omgitslauren) November 19, 2017

You look great. It will come off when it comes off 😚 I have an 8 month old… I get it!! — J a n e (@Ditedpioz) November 19, 2017

DeJesus has been moving pretty quickly when it comes to her relationship with Marroquin. The two officially confirmed their relationship last month after the filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special and have since been all over each other on social media and in public, with DeJesus even saying she planned on marrying her new beau in a tweet last week.

This relationship hasn’t been without its drama, however. Lowry, who is currently also in a new relationship, has openly been against the new relationship, with DeJesus stirring up drama between the exes through social media stunts such as releasing texts between the two on Twitter.

Fans will see if the two go at it on television during the second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Monday.

The reunion special airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.