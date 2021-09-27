Brian Austin Green Shares News That May Disappoint Fans Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Brian Austin Green is one of the many celebrities competing during Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. During the premiere, it was revealed that he was partnered with his girlfriend, pro Sharna Burgess. But, ahead of the next episode of the ABC competition, Green shared some information about his upcoming performance. While many are rooting for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, he doesn’t seem to have as much confidence in his own abilities, as he joked on Instagram that his next performance might just”suck.”

According to Us Weekly, Green celebrated his son Noah’s birthday on Saturday. Noah is Green’s eldest son from his relationship with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. On Burgess’ Instagram Story, she told her followers that they had an “awesome birthday party” for Noah. Green agreed, adding, “That was very good. Our photos are wonderful. We really did have awesome photos. We had a photo booth at the party.”

Green clarified that it was a birthday for his son. Even though it wasn’t their party, it seems like they still had a ton of fun. In fact, it’s possible that they had too much fun, as Green joked that the event took so much out of him that he’s “going to suck on Monday” in reference to the DWTS live show. Although, he added that “the party was super fun.” Burgess went on to share some details about Noah’s birthday, including the fact that it was Titanic-themed.

“It was Noah’s 9th birthday yesterday and we did a Titanic-themed party because Noah’s obsessed with Titanic and we also had a photo booth, they were awesome,” the DWTS pro explained. “The kids had an amazing time. We had an awesome time with the photos too, and Noah had a great time, which is the best. So it was beautiful and it was worth it, but we have some catch-up to do today [with the dance routine].”

Green and Burgess will perform their second routine during Monday night’s episode of DWTS. The episode will also feature the first elimination of the season. The pair weren’t too shabby for their first performance, which saw them dancing the foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, and Silk Sonic. Green and Burgess’ routine earned them a score of 24 out of 40. The duo will next dance the rumba to James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”