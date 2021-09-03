‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Kisses Brian Austin Green in Steamy Photo

Sharna Burgess can’t keep her hands off of boyfriend Brian Austin Green. The Dancing With the Stars pro cuddled up with her beau for a smooch in a romantic photo with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Thursday, declaring them “end game” in the two-word caption. Burgess will be returning to the DWTS ballroom for the 30th season of the ABC dance competition on Sept. 20, and although it’s unconfirmed, TMZ reports Green will be joining her as a contestant.

Also returning for the female pros are Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson. The male pros taking on the season are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Artem Chigvintsev. While Dancing With the Stars has confirmed that both Olympian Suni Lee and YouTube star JoJo Siwa will be competing this season, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore, Olivia Jade Giannulli, The Bachelor‘s Matt James and NBA star Iman Shumpert are all rumored cast members.

Burgess and Green might be partnering up on the ballroom floor, but they first went public with their relationship in December, shortly after The Masked Dancer judge’s ex-wife Megan Fox filed for divorce in November. The two share three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 — and have been working to co-parent after their split. Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, and Green clarified on Instagram recently that he and the mother of his kids get along “great.”

“Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other,” he wrote on his story in July. “We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.” Later that month, Burgess would share a loving tribute to Green for his birthday, beginning, “Mushy Instagram posts aren’t really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…”

“You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was,” the dancer continued. “I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right.”