Brian Austin Green Reveals Where He and Ex-Wife Megan Fox's Relationship Stands

While there has been speculation that exes Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox aren't getting along, the 90210 actor is setting the record straight on Instagram. Green posted a message to fans on his Story, saying that he and Fox are good and focused on co-parenting their three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great," Green wrote. "Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other."

"We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids," Green continued. "Now stay safe and spread kindness and love." This message comes on the heels of Green posting a photo with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess with the caption "It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with." Burgess replied "There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you." Fox also weighed in in the comments section, writing "Grateful for Sharna" alongside a purple heart emoji.

After Fox filed for divorce from the> Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage, Green sparked a romance with Burgess and went public with their relationship in late December 2020. In January 2021, Burgess shared a photo of herself kissing a shirtless Green on a balcony. "HIM," was all she wrote in the caption, adding a kissing emoji. Just a month later, Green gushed about his new love in a Valentine's Day post, praising Burgess as a "really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person" and adding that "this could be the start of something amazing."

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier in July, Burgess revealed that she and Green "met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together." She said dating in quarantine allowed them "to really take our time and it was really awesome." Green said that on their first date, "we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

Fox, meanwhile, has found love in Machine Gun Kelly. The couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020 and have appeared to be head-over-heels in love ever since. Speaking in a new interview for The Washington Post, the actress said the "first time I looked into his eyes, I was like... 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.'" She said she "instantly" knew Kelly was her "soul mate."