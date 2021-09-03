‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds ‘90210’ Alum to Stacked Season 30 Lineup

Dancing With the Stars will have quite the star-studded cast for its upcoming 30th season. The ABC reality dance competition series has already tapped JoJo Siwa, who makes history as the first since the show’s inception to have a partner of the same sex. Since the announcement, other major heavy-hitters have been added, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta standout Kenya Moore, The Bachelor Season 25 lead Matt James, NBA baller Iman Shumpert, Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee, and Full House alum Lori Loughlin’s daughter – influencer Olivia Jade.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Greene has been added to the roster. The announcement comes amid his headline split from Transformers star Megan Fox. Fox is currently in a public romance with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Green starred in the popular ’90s evening soap from Aaron Spelling as David Silver for a decade. He robbed the hearts of millions of American teens from 1990-2000 in the role. Since 90210, Green has had credits in various film and television projects, including Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Freddie, Wedding Band, and Anger Management.

Green may have an advantage against his competitors, as he is currently dating professional dancer Sharna Burgess. Burgess is an Australian ballroom dancer, and DWTS is heavily centered on ballroom dancing. She is the winner of season 27 of the show alongside her celebrity partner Bobby Bones. Burgess was also the runner-up in previous seasons. Fox has said that she likes Burgess and is “grateful” for her despite the split between Green and Fox.

The official cast and photos have not been officially released. The upcoming season is set to premiere on ABC Monday, Sept. 20. The cast is set to be announced on Sept. 8. Tyra Banks is returning as the competition’s host, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough sitting at the judging table.