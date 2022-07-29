Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll

Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."

Hargrove then went on to share an alleged text exchange between herself and someone from Bravo's public relations team, which she later deleted and reposted on Instagram. In the exchange, the Below Deck star went into more detail about meeting Kroll and his co-star Shep Rose during NBC Upfronts in May, claiming that Rose went through her bag. She also claimed she had previously had a bad experience meeting Kroll at a party in Florida.

"He was in Tampa and fort lauderdale where I live... we met up... but what was actually good was I met his brewing team," she wrote in the text exchange. "We were all [hanging] out. He didn't like the fact that I don't party and wasn't doing his whole thing... being an idiot." She continued on, "The [guy's] an idiot... even when him and [Shep] through [sic] my bag on the floor at up fronts while waiting to go do dress rehearsal." Hargrove concluded her rant by calling Kroll a "drunk cokehead."

"I don't sit down, I stand up... I'm tired of the BS... I refuse to participate in @BravoCon2022," Hargrove captioned the post, adding, "Done with bullies on tv." She later screen-capped the whole exchange on Instagram, writing, "I am done with bravo and belowdeck [sic]!" Kroll has yet to respond publicly, but posted a selfie with Southern Charm co-stars Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith he captioned in part, "We've been sitting here for 15 minutes trying to figure out a caption..."

Hargrove previously stirred up controversy earlier this month when she called out Tyra Banks for referring to her as a "plus size model" when she auditioned for America's Next Top Model in 2005. "Hey @Tyrabanks remember when you called me a plus size model when I was a size 2?" Hargrove tweeted alongside an unflattering photo of the Dancing With the Stars host. She followed up, "I've had alot [sic] of former cast reach out to me and tell me about how the show caused them to have body dysmorphic disorders... so that's why I made my comment," adding that Banks needs to "take accountability" for her behavior.