Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is losing a long-time real estate agent. Josh Altman, who has been on the Bravo series for 13 years, confirmed to People he will be leaving the show. “We just felt the time was right,” he shared. “We’ve kind of been on the fence the last couple years about if we kept pushing through. It was a very tough decision, and it’s bittersweet for us.”

While the decision was only made recently, Altman admitted that it’s been several years in the making due to his busy life. “Since season 15 aired, and now that we’re on a pause, Heather and I have had some real quality time with the kids,” he said. “We’re just at that point in our lives where our family comes first, and our kids are growing up so fast. We just have to cherish every moment and take it in.”

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES –Season:15 — Pictured: Josh Altman — (Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo)

Despite rising tension between co-star Josh Flagg, Altman noted his exit has “nothing to do with relationships on the show.” He continued, “It has to do with us. We’ve done it. My wife’s been on that show since she was 20 years old. I’ve been on that show since I was almost a new real estate agent. We are different people than when we started the show. We were babies when we started the show. It’s time to kind of close that chapter.”

Josh Altman is married to fellow real estate agent Heather Altman, who also appears on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The two married in 2016 and share two kids. While Josh joined the Bravo show back in 2011 during the fourth season, Heather has been appearing more frequently in recent years as the series centers on the personal lives of the real estate agents as they balance family with competing listings in the City of Angels. Josh also appeared in the spinoff Josh & Josh, which chronicled with relationship with Flagg in 2021 that was sometimes rivalry and sometimes friendship. He works at Douglas Elliman with Heather and his brother Matt.

Altman is the latest realtor to leave Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. James Harris and David Parnes departed after Season 13, as well as Fredrik Eklund, who also starred on Million Dollar Listing New York. Season 15 of MDLLA concluded in September, and as of now, it’s unknown if anyone else will be joining remaining realtors Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor.