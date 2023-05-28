'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Bria Fleming Details 'Distressing' Incident With French Police

Bria Fleming, a cast member of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, claims she was wrongfully accused of a crime in France. She recounted the incident in a series of TikTok videos. Fleming was booked for events at the Cannes Film Festival by her agent. A random woman claimed the reality star and her sister robbed her in a Zara clothing store. After she and her sister were released from jail, Bria went back to the police station with a translator to explain what had happened, but the police said she was making a "monologue" and not to come to the police station with her stories. Fleming said if it had not been for her boyfriend, a white German, who spoke to a detective who was also German, she would likely still be in jail. According to her, the police were looking for something they could use against her. She said that the detective apologized and that the woman who made the false call did so out of jealousy. Now Fleming has issued an official statement addressing the incident. "I am issuing this public statement to share the details of a distressing incident that occurred on May 20th, involving myself and my sister in France," the release began. "We were unjustly taken into custody by French officials based on a false claim made against us, alleging that we had robbed a woman in a Zara store. The treatment we endured throughout this ordeal has left us feeling humiliated, hurt, scared, and deeply concerned for our rights and well-being."

The statement continued, "On the aforementioned date, we were approached by a group of approximately 10 motorcycle police officers who abruptly stopped us in front of the Versace store. Without any explanation, they demanded that we surrender our shopping bags and proceeded to force us to empty the contents onto the streets. Subsequently, they meticulously checked the receipts for every transaction we had made." "To our shock and dismay, we were then taken into custody without being informed of the reasons behind our arrest. Throughout the entire process, we were subjected to mistreatment and a complete lack of communication. Our personal dignity was violated when we were forcefully stripped naked and subjected to not one, but two drug tests. These actions were unnecessary, degrading, and served to intensify our distress." Fleming added, "Compounding the already challenging situation, we were denied access to an English-speaking lawyer or translator, preventing us from fully understanding the legal procedures being carried out. Furthermore, we were coerced into signing documents written in French, without any comprehension of their contents or implications. This lack of transparency further exacerbates our concerns about the fairness and integrity of the proceedings."

"It is imperative that we seek justice and hold those responsible for these actions accountable. We are urgently seeking the assistance of an international lawyer who can provide us with legal guidance and support in navigating this complex situation," she added. "If anyone reading this statement has knowledge of a qualified international lawyer, we kindly request that you reach out to us as soon as possible." "We feel compelled to share our story publicly to shed light on the violation of our rights and the mistreatment we endured. We believe in the importance of transparency, accountability, and fairness in any legal system. No individual should be subjected to such treatment without just cause, regardless of their nationality or background." Fleming concluded, "We call upon the relevant authorities in France to thoroughly investigate this incident, ensure that proper procedures were followed, and take appropriate action against any officials found responsible for misconduct. Additionally, we request that measures be put in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, safeguarding the rights and dignity of all individuals." "We appreciate the support and understanding of our family, friends, and the community during this challenging time. We trust in the power of truth and justice, and we remain determined to seek a resolution to this distressing incident."