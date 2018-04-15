Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes End Years of Feuding With Selfie

Is LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville’s feud over? Or has hell just frozen over?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared on Saturday a selfie showing her with the country singer and wife of her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, smiling together. The photo appears to have been taken at Glanville and Cibrian’s son Jake’s 11th birthday party in Calabasas, California.

“Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday,” Glanville captioned the selfie on Instagram.

Glanville filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009 after news broke that he and Rimes were having an affair. Since then, there’s been plenty of animosity between Glanville, her ex and his new wife. Over the past few years, there has been no love lost between her and her ex and his new wife.

Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot in 2011 and have no children together, while, in addition to Jake, Glanville and Cibrian also share son Mason, who is 14.

Rimes posted a photo of her and Jake on her own Instagram page, writing, “Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man! I am so blessed to be his stepmom. What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters. I wish he was still this little ❤️ Happy #11 Jakey #happybirthday #stepmom #stepsonlove.”

It should be noted, however, that she did not share a picture of Glanville on her own Instagram.

It’s interesting that the two have chosen now to be friendly when Glanville’s feud with Rimes had continued as recently as a few months ago.

In June, Glanville told E! News that Rimes has been “going after” her boyfriend Donald Friese and “checking his stuff.” Cibrian said in response that she was making “false and reverse accusations.”

That same month, Glanville said on E!’s Daily Pop that she thinks Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage.

The actor said in a statement that “for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage” is “sad” and “sick.”

In October, Glanville and her boyfriend dressed up as a “celebrity scandal couple” for Halloween in costumes fans speculated were supposed to be Cibrian and Rimes.

So are the two putting their bad feelings aside for good? Or was this a one-time selfie? Only time will tell.

