Brandi Glanville Hints at Return to ‘RHOBH’ Following Lisa Vanderpump’s Rumored Exit

Could Brandi Glanville be headed back to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant recently played coy when asked if she would return to the series, especially as speculation that Lisa Vanderpump might be leaving the show after the upcoming season.

“You have to watch, I think,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum teased to Entertainment Tonight. “I think it starts airing in February.”

“I would like to say for sure or not for sure,” she added. “But it’s easier for me to just not get in trouble and say nothing!”

The TV personality left the Bravo reality show after season five, popping up in season six for occasional appearances. Since her exit, fans have been asking for her full-time return, and Glanville admits she and Housewives reunion host and executive producer Andy Cohen “talk often” about it.

“I miss the trips and the camaraderie,” Glanville admitted to the outlet. “You really don’t, as a grown woman, get the chance to go out with six of your girlfriends, go travel the world, and get f’d up and have a good time. You really are lucky to see — I’m lucky to see my friends every other week for a quick lunch or dinner, ’cause I’m so busy, so you’re basically getting paid to have a party!”

Glanville’s words come after Cohen himself told the outlet that all it would take for her return would be for her to establish a genuine connection with the stars of the show. The reality TV personality told the outlet that she is close friends with new cast member, Denise Richards.

Glanville name dropped Richards while discussing the mysterious feud between Vanderpump and the other Housewives, whose falling out will be a big storyline for the upcoming season.

“I know what went down because I’m friends with Denise, so I kind of have an idea of what it is,” she said. “You know, I think that some of the girls are like 10 years younger, they’re doing their own thing — they’re jumping off cliffs, going to the Bahamas. I don’t picture Lisa ever doing that, you know?”

“But, at the same time, I think she’s such a huge part of the show,” she added. “I can’t really imagine it without her, she… I don’t know. I don’t think she’ll ever quit. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna quit!’ I really don’t think so.”

Amid the rumors that she would be leaving the series, Vanderpump shared a statement on social media telling her followers to not believe any words about her future on the reality series unless it comes from her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for Season 9 in early 2019.