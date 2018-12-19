‘Border Live’ Takes Viewers Inside Smugglers’ Tunnel in Sneak Peek

Border Live is taking viewers deep inside the world of smuggling across the U.S./Mexican border — literally.

In a sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Discovery Channel reality series, investigative reporter Lilia Luciano dives head-first into a tunnel used to push drugs and other contraband across the border from Mexico to Arizona, guided by a member of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The area, he explains, is “very much prone to illicit tunnels” due to the short distance between infrastructure on both sides of the border, as well as the presence of drainage tunnels that can be utilized as a guide.

“It’s easier, [because] you don’t have to dig through just earth,” Luciano explains in the clip. “You actually have the assistance of having a hollow world underneath.”

Members of law enforcement do patrol these tunnels, patching up any holes they see made by smugglers along the way, but with so much of the system not being patrolled at one time, the tunnel system is ripe for smugglers to utilize.

Border Live, which in addition to segments that have been pre-taped, shows what life is like along the border in a live format, put into context by experts like Luciano, is attempting to give an unbiased look at one of the hottest topics of today.

Prior to the Discovery series’ premiere, Luciano talked with PopCulture.com about what the series is bringing to the national discourse.

“I think the intention is to bring people close to what life is like, actually, along the border,” she said. “And especially concerning the people who were or are in some way impacted by what happens in that cross-border flow.”

Making the show live, the veteran reporter explained, offers “a lot of transparency and trust” in what the network is presenting.

“I think that the thing with this show is we’re not trying to send a message,” she said. We’re just trying to present the reality of the people who live, and work, and survive along the border. So in a way I’m excited, because it’s not a news show.”

She continued, “I certainly have worked in news organizations my whole life that are completely unbiased. But I think the public these days has kind of that suspicion or doubt, and I think with Discovery Channel, it makes me and journalists, this brings an opportunity to work within a platform where I think people know and trust that we’re not trying to present something as something else. We’re just really trying to show you what it’s like, and bring you as closely and intimately as possible to be in reality.”

Border Live airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery