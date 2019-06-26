Bonnie Chapman Blasts Trolls Going After Her Late Mother Beth: ‘Shame on You’

Bonnie Chapman is bringing shame upon anyone speaking ill of her mother, Beth Chapman, who died Wednesday after her battle with cancer. The 20-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter to defend her mother, whom she said “doesn’t deserve to be degraded.”

“For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman,” Bonnie wrote on Wednesday, just after her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, announced Beth’s passing.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” Bonnie wrote in a different tweet.

She shared a photo of of her parents, writing that she was “so thankful I got your beautiful smile.”

“I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed,” Bonnie wrote.

She retweeted Dog’s initial tweet, which announced Beth had “hiked the stairway to heaven,” and added, “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.”

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog wrote Wednesday around noon ET. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Fans immediately offered support to Bonnie after she defended her late mother.

“Don’t waste your time on those type of people…..your mom and dad are wonderful Christian people your mother will be so missed…… just stay close to your family keep your mother’s memories in your mind and heart and give your dad lots of love and hugs he will need them,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Don’t worry what others put. Just concentrate on you and your family. Thoughts are with you. Stay strong,” another wrote.

“It blows my mind that anyone would have anything negative to say about her,” another said.

“Your mother was/is an icon to so many of us. Those talking crap didn’t know her the way many of us do and they don’t deserve to even be noticed. Ignore the trolls. Your mother is a wonderful person and so many of us love and respect her. Stay strong Bonnie,” someone else wrote.

Beth died Wednesday, four days after she was put into a medically induced coma on Saturday following a reported “choking incident” at home in Hawaii. Late last year, her doctors discovered that her throat cancer had returned after she was initially declared cancer-free in 2017 after doctors performed a surgery to remove a mass from her throat. She announced in spring 2019 that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments.