Blake Shelton Jokes 'The Voice' Is 'Rigged' After Gwen Stefani's Win

✖

Gwen Stefani secured her first victory as a coach on The Voice this week when Carter Rubin was crowned the winner of Season 19, though Blake Shelton wasn't too sure about the situation. In a video Stefani shared on her Instagram Story of herself and Shelton leaving the studio after Rubin's win, she declared, "I just beat Blake Shelton at The Voice!"

Shelton, who pretended to look less than pleased, joked, "This show's rigged." He later congratulated Stefani and Rubin on Twitter, writing, "Congrats on the win @gwenstefani! I’ll let this one slide! @carterjrubin... if anyone beat #TeamBlake, I’m glad it’s you!!!!" Shelton, who has served as a coach on The Voice since the show's premiere, has seen his contestants win seven times in 19 seasons. Stefani, who began intermittently coaching in 2014, will be exiting her red chair after Season 19, though she will likely return in the future.

Rubin told PEOPLE that Shelton was "really happy" for him. "He was like, 'If I could lose to anyone, I'm glad it's Gwen,'" the 15-year-old recalled. He also shared Stefani's advice to him just before he was announced the winner.

"Gwen talked to me during the commercial break before that happened and was like, 'This is just a moment in your life. Whatever happens, happens. You're already a winner just by getting here. No matter what happens, you have such a bright future ahead of you,'" he said. "I just stood there, and it felt like someone was pulling a knot in my stomach. I felt like I was going to pass out. It was so nerve-racking, but [host] Carson [Daly] called my name and I just, I collapsed. I just felt my soul leave my body for a sec. It felt absolutely insane, like surreal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Stefani further congratulated Rubin in a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself pointing to the teen, who was holding his new trophy. "@carterjrubin, i hope u are soaking up every bit of this moment!" she wrote. "i am so proud of u and so proud to have been your coach."