Blake Shelton Has Words for Nick Jonas After Pop Star Joins ‘The Voice’

The news that Nick Jonas is joining The Voice Season 18 broke on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with the host spoiling plans to announce it on Tuesday. DeGeneres shared a videos from the other returning coaches, including Blake Shelton, who made fun of Jonas’ youth. Jonas is only 27 and will be replacing Gwen Stefani on the show.

“I’m going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach on The Voice,” Shelton joked in his clip. “I’m certain that you’re gonna get your butt kicked, buddy.”

Kelly Clarkson also contributed a brief clip, welcoming Jonas to the show.

“I do definitely feel like the two Texans should maybe team up and form an alliance. I’m just saying,” Clarkson said. Both Clarkson and Jonas are Texas natives. Clarkson was born in Forth Worth, while Jonas was born in Dallas.

“I just have to tell you one thing. Our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton,” John Legend added. “We have to form an alliance – me, you and Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake. Nothing else matters, OK? Deal. I’ll see you soon.”

Jonas later shared his own video on Twitter for The Voice fans, promising to give the other coaches a stiff challenge.

“Well, the big news is finally out. I am so excited,” Jonas said in his Twitter video. “Season 18 of The Voice… To be joining that crew of amazing judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton. While I’m excited to be working with you guys, I’m coming for you.”

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, NBC‘s President of Alternative and Reality Group, said late Monday. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Shelton has been a coach on all 17 seasons of The Voice, while Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was a coach for the first 16 seasons. Levine left and was replaced by Stefani for Season 17. However, Stefani is leaving again, so the spot was open for Jonas.

Season 17 is Legend’s second season as a coach. His team won Season 16, with Maelyn Jarmon crowned the champion. As for Clarkson, she has been a coach since Season 14. Her team won two consecutive seasons thanks to Brynn Cartelli and Chevel Shepherd‘s performances. Shelton has not won since Season 13, when Chloe Kohanski was the last singer standing.

Notably, Jonas will not be the youngest coach in the show’s history. Miley Cyrus, now 26, coached two seasons in 2016 and 2017.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images